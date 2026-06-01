LUGANSK, June 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost 8,100 servicemen and mercenaries in the special military operation zone over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko stated.

"The enemy’s losses over the past week amounted to approximately 8,130 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is 300 more than in the previous reporting period. Russia’s Battlegroup Center, operating on the western borders of the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, inflicted the greatest damage on the Ukrainian armed forces," the expert wrote on his VKontakte page after analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

Marochko added that Russian servicemen destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, three Grad multiple rocket launchers, 55 field artillery guns, 36 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, over 630 combat vehicles, and more than 2,600 drones over the past week.

The military expert also recalled that over the past seven days, the Russian army has liberated 10 settlements.