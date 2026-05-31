ZNPP operating normally after Ukrainian army’s attack on transport workshop — power plant

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is operating normally following the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the transport shop, with its operational safety fully ensured, the power plant said in a statement.

The ZNPP reported earlier that the Ukrainian army had struck the transport workshop of the power plant, destroying six buses and two Gazelles, with no personnel injured.

"Despite ongoing attacks, the Zaporozhye NPP is operating normally. The plant’s operational safety is fully ensured, and all process parameters are constantly monitored by personnel," according to the statement posted on Max.