MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The second wave of transfers of purchased Soviet-era and Russian weapons to Kiev has begun and may affect Latin American countries, military expert Alexander Stepanov of the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

As Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu stated earlier, Russia expects Venezuela to reject attempts by Western emissaries to involve it in arms supply schemes to Kiev.

"This is now a systematic effort and, de facto, the next wave of military-technical support for the Kiev regime through the transfer of Russian weapons. During the first wave, Eastern European countries, which had once purchased Soviet-era and Russian weapons, supplied them to the Ukrainian armed forces. A second wave is underway, focusing on Latin American and Caribbean countries. And this, again, is one of the consequences of the change of power in Caracas and the total external control exerted by Washington," Stepanov said.

He believes that all countries to which Russia has supplied weapons are potentially in a position "where they will simply be pressured and forced to supply."

"We see that Venezuela’s de facto sovereignty in the sphere of national security has also been transferred externally. There is a high probability that this military-technical equipment will be transferred, despite restrictions and contractual obligations. We understand that neither international law nor contractual agreements are currently valid," the expert noted.