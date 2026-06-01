Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 48.8 points in May

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 48.8 points in May 2026 from 48.1 points a month earlier, according to an S&P Global survey.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 48.8 in May, up from 48.1 in April. The latest data signaled a modest decline in the health of the Russian goods-producing sector, albeit the softest in three months," the survey said.

In addition, rates of growth in input costs and output charges accelerated due to a sharp increase in supplier fees.

At the same time, output volumes rose in May following a 14-month contraction. However, the increase was only marginal, with survey participants generally attributing it to a reduction in backlogged work.

A reading above 50 points indicates growth in business activity, while a reading below that level points to a slowdown.