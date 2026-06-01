Wealth of Russia’s richest individuals rises by $21.85 bln since start of 2026

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The combined wealth of Russia’s richest businessmen increased by $21.847 bln since the beginning of 2026, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, which is calculated in part based on the value of company shares.

According to the ranking, Andrey Melnichenko, co-founder of EuroChem and SUEK, earned $5.63 bln since the start of the year, bringing his fortune to $24.6 bln. Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson increased his wealth by $4.15 bln, to $27.8 bln, while Severstal founder Alexey Mordashov gained $3.66 bln, raising his fortune to $29.9 bln.

At the same time, the wealth of Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov declined by $4.6 bln, to $12 bln. The fortune of Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov decreased by $2.2 bln, to $12.2 bln.

Bloomberg has published its Billionaires Index since March 2012. The ranking includes information on the wealth of the world’s 500 richest people.