Russian stock market rises at start of main Moscow Exchange session

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing positive momentum at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is also gaining ground.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices were up 0.61% at the opening of the main trading session, reaching 2,581.21 points and 1,144.9 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 3.15 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous trading session’s close, reaching 10.518 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had accelerated its gains to 2,587.65 points (+0.86%), while the RTS index stood at 1,147.76 points (+0.86%). At the same time, the yuan climbed to 10.555 rubles (+6.85 kopecks).