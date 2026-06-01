Iran damages 20 US military sites since start of war — media

LONDON, June 1. /TASS/. The Iranian military has damaged at least 20 US military sites since the conflict started in February, the BBC reports, based on an analysis of images and videos.

According to the media outlet, Iran has targeted key facilities across eight countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman, "with some analysts placing the number of bases hit as high as 28."

In particular, Iranian attacks have damaged three Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) batteries in the UAE and Jordan. Iranian strikes have also heavily hit US refuelling and surveillance aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

The BBC points out that the extent of damage caused to US facilities is difficult to quantify, but a May estimate by the Pentagon put the total cost of Operation Epic Fury at $29 billion, "with much of that likely to be spent on ‘repair or replacement costs for equipment’ destroyed in the conflict."

"The report also found that at least 42 aircraft - including F-15 and F-35 fighter jets, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones and an A-10 attack plane - have been destroyed or damaged since February," the BBC adds.

A US defense official declined to comment on the findings, citing "operational security reasons," the news outlet notes.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to Tehran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad but failed to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict. On April 21, the US leader announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington's unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.