Even Europe under threat from Israel’s expansionist project, Iranian diplomat warns

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. The Jewish state’s expansionist project, titled 'greater Israel,' is posing dangers not only to neighboring countries but also to Europeans, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Even the Europeans are not safe, because the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) does not hesitate to openly declare its colonial and racist ambitions in forms such as 'greater Israel,'" he said at a news conference.

The Iranian diplomat called on all countries to remain vigilant without turning a blind eye to Israel’s "aggressive and expansionist actions."

On April 18, Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said that Israel’s main goal in the Middle East was not Iran. According to him, the Jewish state is pursuing the biblical idea of expanding from the Nile to the Euphrates, including Turkish territory.

The United States and Israel started a war with Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under attack, after which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. US military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE were also targeted. Iranian authorities additionally announced restrictions on vessels linked to the United States, Israel, and countries backing actions against the Islamic Republic in the Strait of Hormuz.