Kremlin regrets Western attempts to cancel Russian culture

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia regrets that the West has continued attempts to cancel Russian culture, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the European Commission’s move to withdraw funding for the Venice Biennale over the opening of the Russian pavilion.

"As regards the Venice Biennale, I can only express regret over <…> ongoing attempts to cancel our culture in other countries," Peskov told reporters.

The remaining manifestations of Russian culture have been under "tremendous pressure" in the West, he added.

"Attempts to erase Russian culture, one of the richest civilizational cultures on Earth, are a sad development. In fact, Russian culture has always been a source of mutual enrichment for both Russia and those countries were it was present," the Russian presidential spokesman argued.