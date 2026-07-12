MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost approximately 1,465 service members over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 185 personnel in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, over 220 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 155 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, over 355 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, up to 495 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 55 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry noted that units of the Battlegroup North defeated formations of a mechanized and motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlements of Stepok and Mogritsia in the Sumy region. In the Kharkov region, the personnel and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, two territorial defense brigades, and a National Guard brigade were defeated near the settlements of Staritsa, Baksheyevka, Bely Kolodez, Vodyanoye, Veseloye, Lozovaya, and Ustinovka in the Kharko region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost an armored combat vehicle, 13 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station.

Units of the Battlegroup West defeated the personnel and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a territorial defense brigade, and a border detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service near the settlements of Maleyevka and Peski-Radkovsky in the Kharkov region, and Krasny Liman and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, 17 vehicles, and an artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup South defeated formations of five mechanized, an airmobile, and a mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a territorial defense brigade, near the settlements of Slavyansk, Orekhovatka, Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka, Chasov Yar, Kondratovka, and Nikolaypole in the DPR. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost six armored combat vehicles, 30 vehicles, two artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare station.

Units of the Battlegroup Center defeated the personnel and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, three marine brigades, and three National Guard brigades near the settlements of Toretskoye, Rubezhnoye, Annovka, Shevchenko, and Sergeyevka in the DPR and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian army lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, and two electronic warfare systems.

Units of the Battlegroup East defeated the personnel and equipment of two airborne assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and two marine brigades near the villages of Romanky, Podgavrilovka, Gavrilovka, and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Timoshevka, Lyubitskoye, Mirovka, and Novorozovka in the Zaporozhye region. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, and an artillery piece.

Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Orekhov, Yurkovka, and Malokaterinovka in the Zporozhye region, and Novoaleksandrovka in the Kherson region. Seventeen vehicles, an artillery piece, and three electronic warfare systems were destroyed.