Russian forces effectively strike Ukrainian port facilities — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces are carrying out effective group strikes with high-precision weapons against Ukrainian maritime port facilities and vessels delivering weapons to the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today's successful strikes on two military-industrial complex facilities in Kiev and maritime port infrastructure in Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Izmail have confirmed Russia’s capability to reliably hit any targets throughout the entire territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

"This refers to strikes with long-range high-precision weapons not only against facilities in the supposedly most protected Kiev, where Zelensky has now concentrated practically all available Western missile defense systems," the ministry added.