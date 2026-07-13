MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Russia Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, the ministry said.

The ministry said the focus of the meeting was the unacceptability of growing support to the Kiev regime, including ongoing arms deliveries and joint production of weapons that are used for attacking Russian civilian sites and infrastructure.

TASS has gathered key information about the event.

German ambassador summoned

- Germany’s ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on July 13, the ministry said.

Russian foreign ministry’s statement

- Lambsdorff was informed about Berlin’s participation in the Kiev government’s terror attacks on civil infrastructure in Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said.

- He was also warned that Germany's escalating support for the Kiev regime was impermissible, including the continued supply of weapons and the organization of joint ventures whose forces and means are used to attack peaceful Russian targets and civilian infrastructure.

- The Russian foreign ministry also informed him that attempts to instruct third countries on how they should build their relations with Russia are unacceptable.

- The ministry also told Lambsdorff that Germany’s current propaganda campaign was immoral, a throwback to WWII-era Nazi propaganda.

- The ambassador will soon travel to his homeland by car, thus disproving the German embassy’s claims about fuel shortages in Moscow, the ministry added.

Germany summons Russian ambassador

- Earlier, the German foreign ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechaev, to the department in connection with an alleged cyber campaign directed against Germany, its EU partners, and Ukraine.

- The Russian Embassy in Berlin has repeatedly noted that anti-Russian hysteria is being blown out of proportion.

- They drew attention to the propagation of what they called conspiracy theories about said cyberattacks.