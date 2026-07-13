MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. At the G20 summit, Russia underscored its firm stance against the weaponization of the economy and the use of economic tools to settle political scores, according to Marat Berdyev, Russia's sous-sherpa at the forum and the Foreign Ministry’s special ambassador.

In a series of videoconference consultations with sous-sherpas from most G20 nations, Berdyev emphasized the importance of the forum operating on the principles of full membership, open negotiations, and consensus. "It is essential to maintain the forum’s economic mandate, uphold the principles of cooperation, and foster collective responses to global challenges," he stated in a post on his Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomat highlighted a shared belief among participants that the economy should not be exploited as a weapon, a tool of neocolonialism, or a means to settle political scores.

Additionally, Russia advocated for an open and inclusive economic system, calling for greater representation of the Global South in governance mechanisms. The participants reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral trade rules, non-discrimination, and fair competition as vital pillars of the international economic order.