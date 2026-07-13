Venezuelan earthquake death toll reaches 4,561

CARACAS, July 13. /TASS/. The number of people killed by the recent devastating earthquake in Venezuela has reached 4,561, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodr·guez said.

According to the government’s daily bulletin, which Rodriguez published on his Telegram channel, as many as 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. During search and rescue operations, as many as 6,462 people were saved, and 32,401 received treatment in hospitals and medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families, and 10,063 tons of food were distributed to those affected. A total of 20,231 displaced persons have been accommodated in 107 temporary shelters.

The earthquake rocked Venezuela late on June 24. Two series of tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were registered with an interval of approximately 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers from each other in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy. At least 1,254 aftershocks followed.