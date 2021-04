Iran signs contract for another batch of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

ANKARA, April 19. /TASS/. Turkey has approved the production of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Monday, citing member of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board Afsin Emre Kayipmaz.

"Turkey carried out vaccine production research and a company involved in the process was granted permission upon request," the newspaper quoted the expert as saying.