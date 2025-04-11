Ukrainian delegation arrives in USA for negotiations — NYT

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Washington to negotiate a minerals agreement, The New York Times reported.

According to its information, the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Economy and Ukraine’s trade representative. The negotiations are expected to last two days.

The minerals deal previously fell apart on February 28 after Vladimir Zelensky's shouting match with US President Donald Trump at the White House. On March 27, Kiev said they had received a new, much tougher version of the document from Washington. The new draft stipulates that Kiev must pay back over $120 billion of US aid. Additionally, the United States will gain control over an investment fund being created for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will receive contributions from Kiev's income from royalties and rents from mining.

After that, Ukraine has repeatedly said it was still working on their position on the agreement, while Zelensky complained about the change in conditions. Trump indicated that if Zelensky tries to walk away from the deal, he will have big problems.