Ukraine purchases 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas from abroad since start of year

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Naftogaz gas company has bought 1.5 bln cubic meters of natural gas from abroad since the start of the year and needs to buy two bln cubic meters more for the next heating season," the energy company’s press service said.

"Since the beginning of the year, 1.5 bln cubic meters of gas were contracted: 800 mln cubic meters were urgently imported at the turn of the year; 400 mln cubic meters will come to Ukraine as part of preparations for the next winter. Naftogaz purchased 300 mln cubic meters more from Orlen," the company said on its website. "The company is holding negotiations with the government and international financial institutions on raising one billion euro to buy more than two billion cubic meters of gas," Naftogaz said.

Ukraine has already received about 430 mln euro from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and from Norway for extra purchases of an additional one billion cubic meters of natural gas, the company added.