MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called European authorities "thimbleriggers" following the decision to freeze Russian assets for an indefinite term.

"Thimbleriggers," she told TASS when asked to comment on the decision by the Council of the European Union on the indefinite freeze of Russian sovereign assets.

According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a reparations loan scheme for Kiev.