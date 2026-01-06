ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, January 6. /TASS/. After being switched to generation mode, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will be able to supply electricity not only to all regions of Donbass and Novorossiya, but also to Crimea and the Caucasus, the plant’s director Yuri Chernichuk told TASS in an interview.

"All six units, in theory, should be sufficient to cover the consumption needs of the new regions and Crimea. There would also be enough capacity for other energy-deficient regions as well, such as the Caucasus," the agency’s source said.

In 2025, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev reported that a comprehensive plan had been prepared for the phased commissioning of the ZNPP. However, he noted that its implementation would only be possible once military threats from Ukraine are removed.