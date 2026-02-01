OPEC+ quota in February falls by nearly 300,000 bpd

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The oil production quota for the OPEC+ in February fell by 293,000 barrels per day from January to 32.584 mln bpd, due to higher compensation for overproduction recorded during the period of voluntary output cuts, according to TASS calculations based on the compensation schedule.

In early November 2025, the OPEC+ agreed to increase oil production in December 2025 by 137,000 bpd from November levels and then pause further output increases. At their most recent meeting, the eight leading OPEC+ countries reaffirmed these arrangements. Thus, Russia’s oil production quota for December 2025 as well as January-March 2026 stands at 9.574 mln bpd, Saudi Arabia’s at 10.103 mln bpd, Iraq’s at 4.273 mln bpd, the UAE’s at 3.411 mln bpd, Kuwait’s at 2.58 mln bpd, Kazakhstan’s at 1.569 mln bpd, Algeria’s at 971,000 bpd, and Oman’s at 811,000 bpd.

Under the latest schedule, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman are required to compensate for oil overproduction from December 2025 through June 2026 inclusive. In February 2026, these countries are set to compensate a combined 708,000 bpd of overproduction, compared with 415,000 bpd in January.