MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The liberation of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by the Russian army will "very seriously" affect the entire special operation, military expert Vitaly Kiselev believes. Kiev has currently withdrawn some of its forces and resources sending them to Dimitrov (Ukrainian name: Mirnograd) and Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name: Pokrovsk), he told TASS.

According to Kiselev, Konstantinovka is currently one of the most difficult areas in the zone of the special military operation, as it is located in a lowland, and Ukrainian army soldiers are "digging themselves in" all around the city center.

"We didn't privatize the sky, and it was very difficult to send drones. This issue has been practically resolved by now. Therefore, the destruction of the Konstantinovka group [of the Ukrainian armed forces] will have a very serious impact on the course of events of the special military operation and, in general, on the turning point of all the operations in the Donbass area. Especially since Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeysk have diverted significant forces and resources [of the Ukrainian army] away from Donbass. Russia’s Battlegroup North, which is in Volchansk and has also thoroughly battered the enemy, is also helping in this," the expert added.