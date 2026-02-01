MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Over the past day, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted damage on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as on temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 areas," the ministry said.

At the same time, total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen.

Thus, in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, Ukrainian losses exceeded 130 servicemen; the West battlegroup — more than 150; the South battlegroup — up to 125; the Center battlegroup — over 375; the East battlegroup — up to 275; and the Dnepr battlegroup — up to 30 servicemen.