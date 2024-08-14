Russia to test new 122mm robotic howitzer in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. A new 122mm Klever (Clover) robotized self-propelled howitzer will be tested in the special military operation in Ukraine soon, an informed source told TASS on Wednesday.

"The prototype has surely been tested at a proving ground. It will be shortly sent to the special military operation area for tests," the source said.

The Klever robotic howitzer was unveiled at the Army 2024 international military-technical forum outside Moscow. The new artillery gun is based on the D-30 howitzer aggregated with the tracked chassis with an endurance range of 400 km and remote control that ensures an operator’s safety. The drum-type automatic loader is designed for four munitions. The robotic howitzer can move at a speed of up to 12 km/h.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.