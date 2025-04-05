Ukrainian drone attack leaves three people injured in Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, April 5. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has struck a car in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, leaving three people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The settlement of Beryozovka in the Borisovsky District was attacked by a Ukrainian drone. <...> The drone struck a car, injuring two men and a teenager of 15," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the regional government, the teenager suffered an explosive injury and the two adults were also seriously injured. All three have been taken to the hospital.