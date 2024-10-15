MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Mi-28NM helicopter has attacked Ukrainian personnel and equipment in border area of Kursk region, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The army aviation crew on Mi-28NM helicopter has struck Ukrainian personnel and armored vehicles in border area of Kursk region with air strike weapons. The attack was carried out with air missiles on reconnaissance enemy targets," the report says.

According to the airborne forward air controller’s report, Ukrainian personnel and armored military equipment were destroyed.

Russian gunmen attack Ukrainian forces’ soldiers who retreated from Ugledar

Crews of the Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, crews of Tyulpan mortars of the Battlegroup East launched strikes on the Ukrainian armed forces soldiers who retreated from Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Crews of 152-mm 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems and 240-mm 2S4 Tyulpan special-power mortars of the Battlegroup East carried out strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces units who fled from Ugledar," the report said.

The main task of the artillerymen is to prevent the retreating units of the Ukrainian armed forces from entrenching themselves in new positions in the forest belts on the Vremevsky section of the South Donetsk direction.

The Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer is used to destroy temporary strongholds, trenches and dugouts of the enemy, while the 240-mm Tyulpan mortars are used where the enemy occupies fortified concrete structures," the ministry said.

During combat missions, the crews of self-propelled artillery guns are always accompanied by the crews of air surveillance and counteraction to electronic warfare means.