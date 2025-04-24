More than 2,600 repatriates have come to Russia since 2024 — Interior Ministry

KALUGA, April 24. /TASS/. More than 2,600 repatriates have come to Russia since 2024, said Valentina Kazakova, head of the migration department of the Russian Interior Ministry.

She made the statement at a joint meeting of the Russian State Council Human Resources Commission and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

"Since 2024, more than 2,600 repatriates - a new category of participants in the state program to assist voluntary resettlement to the Russian Federation of compatriots living abroad - have arrived in the country," she said.

Kazakova also noted that, acting in compliance with the decree, the ministry’s offices have already taken in about 1,100 applications for Russian temporary residence permits.

"These have been mostly from citizens of the European Union, the United States and Canada," she said.

According to Vladislav Shapsha, chairman of the Russian State Council commission and Kaluga Region governor, resettlement of foreigners is set to provide a resource for the country's economic development and an opportunity to "build up human capital."

"Coordinated work of all interested parties - federal agencies, businesses, regions - will allow us to attract to the country high-class specialists who share Russian values and are in demand in our territories," he said.

Maria Butina, member of the Russian State Council commission and a State Duma lawmaker, said it is necessary to shape a comprehensive approach to interaction with potential immigrants and a program to support them after they move to Russia.

"Our strategy should be to develop the image of Russia as a center of attraction for people who share constructive values," she said.

A joint off-site meeting of the Russian State Council Human Resources Commission and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives took place in Kaluga on April 24.