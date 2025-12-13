MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Western politicians are bound with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky by corruption and he blackmails them on the parameters of the Ukraine settlement and the issue of elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"He blackmails everyone. He is a true terrorist as he is - both in terms of the way of implementation and ideology - he has grown accustomed to blackmail everyone. He knows who from the West is in corruption deals with him," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at a briefing earlier that Zelensky needed no election in Ukraine. The diplomat added that Zelensky sought to secure "the election of himself" from the West.