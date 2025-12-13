{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Western politicians bound with Zelensky by corruption — Russian diplomat

He blackmails them on the parameters of the Ukraine settlement and the issue of elections, said Maria Zakharova

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Western politicians are bound with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky by corruption and he blackmails them on the parameters of the Ukraine settlement and the issue of elections, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"He blackmails everyone. He is a true terrorist as he is - both in terms of the way of implementation and ideology - he has grown accustomed to blackmail everyone. He knows who from the West is in corruption deals with him," the Russian diplomat pointed out.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said at a briefing earlier that Zelensky needed no election in Ukraine. The diplomat added that Zelensky sought to secure "the election of himself" from the West.

UkraineMaria ZakharovaVladimir Zelensky
Military operation in Ukraine
About 10,000 mercenaries fighting for Kiev regime killed in Ukraine — ex-intel officer
However it is difficult to give the exact number of mercenaries killed in Ukraine, noted Vasily Prozorov
Zelensky maneuvering when he announces referendum on territories — Ukraine’s former PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that Vladimir Zelensky has never consulted the people of Ukraine
EU intends won’t return Russian assets as long as Europe experiences economic problems
Commenting on this decision, EU leaders did not go into these legal details, but simply called the freeze on Russian assets "indefinite"
Korean sappers return to DPRK after completing combat mission in Kursk Region
The ceremony of welcoming their return took place on December 12
Don State Technical University completes first stage of testing unmanned Dontech tractor
The tractor is equipped with a hybrid powertrain, pneumatic emergency braking system, and its own control system, which allows for operation via a tablet
Bank of Russia files a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow Arbitration Court
The amount of the claim against the depository was not specified in the statement
EU considers Ukraine's accession by 2027 'absolutely impossible' — Reuters
A European diplomat briefed on the plan noted that it was not clear whether the EU leadership backed Ukrainian accession, the news agency said
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys over 220 Ukrainian troops, Bastion MLRS in past day
Also the Battlegroup West’s air defense crews suppressed 21 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 38 Vampire heavy attack drones of the Ukrainian army
Merz says 'a lot of open questions' remain in talks on Ukraine
According to Merz, a major element of security guarantees that have been the subject of discussions for several weeks is "strengthening the Ukrainian army"
Two civilians killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Saratov Region
The Ukrainian drone attack also damaged the facades of several buildings, added Governor Roman Busargin
Trump says only Zelensky dislikes his peace plan
The US leader stressed that Washington was "very close" with Russia and Ukraine to having a deal
Ukraine hands over new 20-point peace plan to US — ABC News
According to the source, the proposals contain some new points on territories
Russia seeks answers from US on seizure of tanker off Venezuelan coast
The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow wants discussions on the fight against drug trafficking and ensuring maritime security to be collective, so that no nation would be staring down unilateral actions
Russia unaware of changes US and Ukraine made to peace plan — Peskov
No information from Washington regarding US-Ukraine negotiations has been received, Dmitry Peskov stated
Russia has no invitations from US to join Core 5, Kremlin spokesman says
Regarding whether Russia is interested in such a platform at all, Dmitry Peskov stated that "it remains to be seen what it means"
Kiev, Europe buy time and seek ways to continue Ukraine conflict, senator says
According to Alexander Voloshin, for Vladimir Zelensky, as well as for his patrons, the continuation of the conflict is the only chance for "political survival and further enrichment at the expense of the lives of ordinary Ukrainians"
Kiev’s nuke blackmail, suppression of sabotage: statements by Russia’s NBC Defense chief
According to the report, Western countries’ aggressive policy in the field of biological security and the expansion of NATO’s military-biological programs create additional threats to the non-proliferation of biological weapons
Moscow calls on Berlin to tone down anti-Russian rhetoric — embassy
Russia urged the German side to stop stirring up hysteria over Russia's alleged preparations to attack one or more NATO countries
PREVIEW: Russia-Jordan visa-free travel agreement comes into force
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Hussein Abdullah Al-Safadi signed the corresponding document on August 20 in Moscow
Russia concerned about latest escalation in eastern provinces of DRC — MFA
The Ministry called on the involved parties to return to dialogue and adhere to their prior commitments within existing negotiation frameworks, advocating for a peace settlement
MFA calls EU authorities 'thimbleriggers' after indefinite freezing of Russian assets
According to the European Commission's plan, the indefinite asset freeze is the first stage in the expropriation of Russian assets
Some 11,270 diamonds hidden in hand luggage seized at Frankfurt Airport — DPA
Law enforcement officers detained a 53-year-old man who had flown to Frankfurt from Angola, and placed him in custody
Ukrainian soldiers frozen to death at Liman positions in Kharkov Region — defense source
Battlegroup North fighters found the frozen bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who had died from hyperthermia at two out of six positions they seized
Russian stock market indices in the red this Friday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.34% to 2,739.49 points, while the RTS Index dropped by 0.83% to 1,082.41 points
No dark spots in history of Russia-Iraq relations, says Putin
The Russian president added that Russia and Iraq have always had very good relations
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
UK to stop relying on US for security — under-secretary
Alistair Carns expressed disagreement with provisions of the new US National Security Strategy that criticize European countries for uncontrolled migration
Arktikugol's upgrade to favor Russia's successful work on Spitsbergen — minister
Russia has been operating on Spitsbergen for more than 90 years
FBI officials held secret meetings with Kiev's top negotiator in US — media
According to the report, the meetings have caused alarm among Western officials who remain in the dark about their intent and purpose
Polls in Ukraine, scientist detained, Brit soldier: what Foreign Ministry said
Vladimir Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term, Maria Zakharova stated
Ukraine's admission to EU by 2027 not agreed upon with Europeans — newspaper
It is noted that Kiev is willing to forgo some economic benefits, such as EU agricultural subsidies, to expedite the process
Versatility of Russian-Turkish relations helps to cope with difficulties — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also allows to resist the pressure from third countries
All of Google's assets in France seized following complaint from its Russian subsidiary
The seizure has been imposed as a security measure to prevent Google from attempting to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against its French subsidiary
Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader
The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis
Putin concludes his visit to Turkmenistan
The Russian leader held a series of bilateral meetings, including with the leaders of Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan
US plan envisions Donbass buffer zone as Russian territory — Financial Times
According to their information, the plan specifies that "Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone"
US hindering Venezuela to sell its oil, supply it to Cuba — Cuban foreign ministry
This step is part of escalation staged by the United States to bar Venezuela from realizing its legitimate right to the free use of and trade in its natural resources, the Cuban foreign ministry emphasized
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Press review: NATO divided over Ukraine’s status and US-Venezuela conflict escalates
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 12th
Roscosmos to increase share of civilian, dual-use products output to 50% by 2030
"This decision is intended to play a key role in ensuring high-quality and technologically advanced medical rehabilitation," Dmitry Bakanov said
Russian boxer Gassiev captures World Boxing Association heavyweight title
The Russian landed a left hook, sending the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev to the canvas
Russian ambassador rejects German accusations of state involvement in cyberattack on DFS
Sergey Nechayev called the German government's accusations unfounded, unjustified, and absurd
Internationally wanted human trafficker eliminated in Libya — news outlet
According to the agency’s statement, Ahmed al-Dabbashi, also known as al-Amu, was killed during an operation to arrest his associates in Sabratha, a city located west of Tripoli
Zelensky regime cannot be removed via election — lawmaker
"There will be the regime’s capitulation, either political or military," Artyom Dmitruk said
FACTBOX: What is known about Bank of Russia's lawsuit against Euroclear
The procedure for executing the court order using Euroclear's assets will be determined after the court's decision enters into force, the regulator's press service reported
Zelensky will not hold any elections in Ukraine, former prime minister tells TASS
Nikolay Azarov said that if elections are held under the current circumstances, they would not bring about any meaningful change
US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran — WSJ
After the goods were confiscated, the ship continued on its way, the newspaper said
EU Council decided to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets
According to the plan of the European Commission, this step is the first phase in further expropriation of Russian assets
Ukrainian ex-premier says it’s impossible to negotiate on Zelensky’s peace plan version
Nikolay Azarov added that there was no chances of resolving the conflict by Christmas "first of all because of the stance taken by Western countries and Vladimir Zelensky"
Russian assets in EU to be blocked until end of conflict — Kosta
The next step will be "securing Ukraine’s financial needs for 2026-27," the president of the EU Council added
Zelensky is Europe’s 'shield' against US, not Russia — Ukrainian opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the European bureaucracy no longer views Europeans’ national identity as a value and simply doesn’t recognize their sovereignty
Belgium demands EU countries halt investment agreements with Russia — media
Belgium is demanding independent and autonomous guarantees from EU countries in return for its support for a floated loan to Ukraine using immobilized Russian assets
Decision to permanently freeze Russian assets would cause irreparable damage to EU — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister affirmed that Budapest will "do everything possible to restore the legal order"
Russian GDP reach $680.8 bln in Q3 2025 — statistics
The physical volume of GDP gained 0.6% in annual terms
Kremlin aide says all of Donbass is Russian territory
Yury Ushakov cited a provision in the Russian Constitution
League of Arab States is discussing preparations for Russian-Arab summit — mission chief
According to Walid Hamid Shiltagh, the summit could be held as early as next year
Zelensky using referendum on territories as pretext to slow down talks — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky "straight up gave the White House the finger," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth
Drone attack in Russia’s Saratov Region kills one — governor
There is damage to civilian infrastructure
TASS opens regional information center in Kaliningrad
The "TASS Kaliningrad" center will host the agency's state-of-the-art press center, a venue designed to foster open dialogue between government representatives, businesses, public organizations, and the media
Nearly 1,500 people evacuated from Moscow’s VTB Arena due to bomb threat
Firefighters and ambulances have arrived on the scene
House of Representatives rejects attempt to impeach Trump over death penalty remarks
US Congressman Al Green accused Donald Trump of abusing his presidential power and of attempts to "undermine democracy"
Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 79.73 rubles for December 13-15
The official euro rate was increased by 62 kopecks to 93.5626 rubles
Kiev agrees to create demilitarized zone in Donbass along front line — Le Monde
This point is reportedly included in a new 20-point version of a peace plan developed by Kiev with the support of Great Britain, France, and Germany, which Ukraine recently handed to the United States
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
28 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Saratov Region
Court sentences former Bolivian President Arce to five months of pretrial detention
The Prosecutor General's Office requested that Luis Arce be kept in custody pending a court hearing as it believed there was a risk of escape or attempts to obstruct the investigation
EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO
The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today
Many Russian companies show interest in working with Iraq — Putin
Relations between Russia and Iraq are diversifying and becoming more versatile by their nature, the Russian leader said
Top Transnistrian diplomat refutes Chisinau's claims that it called for dialogue
Chiveri told a conference in Chisinau on Thursday that he had sent an address to Tiraspol’s political director inviting him to discuss a range of problems the Moldovan side is concerned over
Indefinite freezing of Russian assets will undermine euro's positions, warns Russian MP
According to Leonid Slutsky, the decision to freeze the assets for their subsequent use in a reparations loan to the Kiev regime will mean "crossing the Rubicon," a step that will be followed by a wave of response measures from Russia
Russia-Italy relations at their worst since WWII — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Italy has been swept up in anti-Russian narratives and is facing "pressure from NATO, the Anglo-Saxon world, and this ultraliberal dictatorship"
Ukraine's Peacekeeper website adds 25 more Russian children to database
All the children were born between 2018 and 2022
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Russian diplomat slams any operations with Russian assets as theft
Sergey Nechayev warned against committing a crime that has no precedent in world history that will inevitably entail negative legal and reputational consequences for the European Union
Belgium supported long-term freeze of Russian assets — Reuters
Belgium, Bulgaria, Italy and Malta also said that the EU summit should make the decision on the use of Russian assets for Ukraine
EU politicians attempt to alter public consciousness by falsifying facts — historian
Head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the Russian president Yelena Malysheva noted that the purpose of these statements was to embed new theses into public consciousness which, through repeated exposure, would no longer require any confirmation and would be perceived in the public space as truth
USAID may be behind testing of pharmacological drugs on Ukrainians — Russia’s top brass
According to Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev, US officials have repeatedly confirmed that the US defense agency conducted work in Ukrainian biolabs
Europol predicts potential war between humans, robots in Europe by 2035
Denis Niezgoda, chief commercial officer at Locus Robotics, a US company that creates robotic assistants, called the described scenario unrealistic within the next ten years
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Over the past week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Seversk and Chervonoye in the DPR
Trump will not dictate to Europe how to build relations with Russia — US blogger
American political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales also noted that the new US National Security Strategy does not explicitly label Russia as a 'security threat', as previous documents did
Platform for protecting regions from drones successfully tested in Russia
The project scheme is based on the Jupiter flight information service automation system developed by Azimut, which ensured unified management and processing of data received from specialized systems
Japan, Turkey, Canada, South Korea keen to join EU’s scheme to fund defense investment
EC Spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the commission will "now look into this request"
'Paranoid' Hegseth removes Driscoll from Ukraine talks — media
According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks
Bank of Russia will challenge any unauthorized use of its assets frozen abroad
The regulator stressed that the solutions proposed by the European Commission where Bank of Russia assets may be used directly or indirectly or any other forms of unauthorized use of Bank of Russia assets are unlawful and contradict international law, including in respect of immunity of sovereign assets
Zelensky, E3 to hold talks in Berlin on December 15 — media
No decision has been made on whether the US side will be represented in person or participate remotely
Moscow may not like new version of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Russia has to see what the Americans agree on with the Europeans and Ukrainians
Liberation of Seversk opens road to Slavyansk — DPR official
"Slavyansk is another major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the republic," Igor Kimakovsky said
Three Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Dimitrov — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the prisoners of war "recounted how their commanders had sent them to their deaths at the line of engagement"
Russia ready to welcome Iraqi leader 'at any time' — Putin
At the talks in Ashgabat, Abdul Latif Rashid remarked that he would like to visit Russia and meet with Vladimir Putin
Irresponsible politicians, not Russia, threaten Europe — embassy
Diplomats commented on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that the alliance would allegedly become Moscow's "next target"
Casualties in Tver, 90 drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian Regions
As a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, seven people were injured, including a child
Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelensky in Berlin — WSJ
The decision to send Steven Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kiev regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes
Bulgarian government resigns — PM
Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the government must "give in" to the demands of citizens
British, Belgian PMs agree that latest peace talks are 'pivotal' for Ukraine’s future
Keir Starmer and Bart De Wever agreed that keeping up the economic pressure on Russia and putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position would remain the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace
Russian Academy of Sciences to do everything possible to secure Butyagin's release
According to the institute, thanks to the work of the Myrmekion archaeological expedition led by Butyagin, the main stages of the ancient city's history were identified and documented in detail, and unique archaeological material was collected, which gained worldwide fame
Sixty-eight ionizing radiation sources lost in Ukraine — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the loss of control over ionizing radiation sources was qualified as a radiation accident
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
EU rejects US interference while itself violating Georgia's sovereignty, PM says
The US administration correctly evaluates developments within the EU, Irakli Kobakhidze said
