Roscosmos to increase share of civilian, dual-use products output to 50% by 2030

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Roscosmos intends to increase the share of civilian and dual-use products in the total output of the rocket and space industry to at least 50%, General Director of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Bakanov said at a meeting on the diversification of production at defense industry enterprises.

"The corporation faces the task of ensuring that high-tech civilian and dual-use products account for at least 50% of the total output of the rocket and space industry by 2030. This decision is intended to play a key role in ensuring high-quality and technologically advanced medical rehabilitation," Bakanov was quoted as saying by Roscosmos.

One of the meeting's topics was Roscosmos's production of high-tech prostheses using the Active 2 microprocessor-controlled knee module. "It is the only off-the-shelf item of its kind, fully developed and manufactured in Russia," the corporation emphasized.

"The meeting marked the beginning of the transformation of this idea into a large and important project with the participation of the Russian Defense Ministry, which will help Russian companies develop and implement high-tech solutions in medical rehabilitation," the state corporation said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, Military-Industrial Commission Board, Roscosmos State Corporation, All-Russian Research Institute 'Tsentr', and the Defenders of Fatherland State Foundation.