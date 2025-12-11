Six countries to participate in next week’s meeting on Afghanistan in Iran

TEHRAN, December 12. /TASS/. Delegations from six countries, including Russia, China and Pakistan, will meet in Iran next week to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran views stability in neighboring countries as its priority and, in this regard, will pay all possible effort to defuse tensions between the countries in the region and to boost mutual understanding between them," the ministry quoted him as saying in a statement, posted on Telegram.

The meeting in Tehran will bring together special representatives for Afghanistan from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Russia.