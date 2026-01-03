MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Bondarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,300 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 215 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 210 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 220 troops and 11 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 400 troops, two tanks and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 215 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 40 troops and a surface-to-air missile launcher in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, port infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and port infrastructure used by Ukraine’s army and its military-industrial sector over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and port infrastructure facilities used to support the armed formations and military-industrial sector of Ukraine, sites for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense radar stations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 156 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 124 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 124 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 15 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 15 guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 124 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 107,003 unmanned aerial vehicles, 642 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,871 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,636 multiple rocket launchers, 32,360 field artillery guns and mortars and 50,714 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.