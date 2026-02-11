No reason to believe that Russia-India agreements won't be honored — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. There is no reason to believe that the agreements reached between Moscow and New Delhi won’t be implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have no reason to believe that the agreements between Russia and India that have been reached at the highest level, as well as at the governmental level, are at any risk," Lavrov said at a government hour in the State Duma.

The Russian minister noted that no one except US President Donald Trump had spoken about India's refusal to purchase Russian oil.

"You have mentioned that Donald Trump announced that India had agreed to no longer buy Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi and other Indian participants," he said.

Lavrov recalled that India recently assumed the chairmanship in the BRICS association.

"The first event of the Indian representative office in New Delhi at the sherpa level of this association took place there," he continued.

"Indian Foreign Minister Mr. Jaishankar, addressed them, and in his opening remarks he said very clearly that energy security issues would be one of the priorities for the BRICS during the period of the Indian chairmanship and I received no signals that anyone had forbidden anything to anyone, and the one who had been forbidden something would listen," he continued.

"Indeed, it was announced there, and this seems to have already been confirmed by everyone, that the tariffs imposed on Indian goods going to the United States have been reduced from 25%, to 17% but not to zero, while American goods seem to arrive in India at zero tariffs," Lavrov pointed out.

"We treat this as a bilateral relationship of our strategic partner, a particularly privileged strategic partner, bilateral relations in this case with the United States," he noted.

Lavrov recalled that the Russian-Indian summit was held last December.

"I repeat once again that we have no reasons to believe that any of the bilateral agreements at all levels are not implemented," he continued. "The military-technical cooperation that you mentioned, cooperation in the humanitarian field, cooperation in the field of labor migration, all this is regulated by relevant agreements and relevant documents."

"As for migration, this is one of the relatively new forms of our cooperation, and, of course, we believe that both sides are interested in ensuring that this cooperation is carried out primarily within the framework of Russian laws and in compliance with those agreements," the minister stated.

"Therefore, once again, we just held the Russia-India summit in December, and all the agreements that were reached there confirm our drive towards deepening our particularly privileged strategic partnership, as outlined in the documents," Lavrov added.

On December 4-5, 2025, New Delhi hosted a Russian-Indian summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a series of bilateral talks and attended a business forum in India. Following his state visit, a number of bilateral agreements were signed.

The two leaders are expected to meet again this year on the sidelines of a BRICS summit to be hosted by India.