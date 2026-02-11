Annual inflation in Russia down to 6.37% from February 3 to 9 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation geared down from 6.45% a week earlier to 6.37% over the week from February 3 to 9, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation slowed down to 0.13% over the week from February 3 to 9, 2026. The price growth rates declined for foods to 0.24, including to 1.67% for fruit and vegetable products and to 0.1% for other foods," the ministry said.

"In the non-food segment, the price dynamics was 0.09%. In the monitored services sector, the price growth rates dropped to almost zero (0.03%)," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 6.37% on February 9, the ministry added.