CAPE CANAVERAL /Florida/, February 12. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed plans to launch the next crew mission with Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 13.

"NASA and SpaceX teams completed the final major review - the Launch Readiness Review - for the agency’s Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station, with mission leaders polling "go" to proceed into the launch countdown pending weather along the ascent corridor," NASA said. "Liftoff remains targeted for no earlier than 5:15 a.m. EST (10:15 a.m. GMT - TASS) Friday, Feb. 13, aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida."

"Weather at the launch site is 85% favorable, with cumulus clouds being the main concern," it noted, adding that specialist continue monitoring "elevated winds along the Atlantic Coast in Crew-12’s flight path which prompted earlier shits in the launch date from Feb. 11."

The new crew of NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev will work onboard the ISS for eight months.

The crew remain in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center waiting to be launched. NASA spokesman Steven Siceloff told TASS earlier that they "have very tight schedules," spending most of the time in training. "They also sleep-shift to get on the same schedule as their launch and the ISS," he said. "The crews also have time with family such as for barbecues and similar activities. Immediate family is generally in quarantine protocol for the crews.".