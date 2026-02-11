MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Several parents have been unable to find and return their children after evacuating from Ukraine, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova told TASS, commenting on a new Ukrainian law allowing the forced evacuation of children from zones of hostilities without parental consent.

"There is testimony from parents about the activities of organizations that evacuated children from the frontlines, as well as funds that evacuated children from institutions. Most frequently, the children's fate is unknown, and their parents continue searching for them. Sometimes the children end up in foster families or institutions that relocate, for example, to Western Europe, and it becomes practically impossible to return them," she said.

According to the ombudswoman, this Ukrainian law certainly creates a legal basis for arbitrariness.

Lvova-Belova also emphasized that the Kiev regime does not allow families to choose where to go during this forced evacuation, even though some would prefer to go to Russia.

"At first, Ukraine did not evacuate families and children from the zone of hostilities, using them as human shields for Ukrainian servicemen and neo-Nazi forces. Then, Ukraine introduced mandatory evacuation without the right to choose where to go. According to available information, some families would have preferred to be evacuated to Russia," the children rights commissioner said.

At the same time, Lvova-Belova emphasized that despite all Ukrainian actions, she would continue to reunite families with children in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries at the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) had adopted a law permitting the forced evacuation of Ukrainian children from zones of hostilities without parental consent.