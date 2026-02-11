Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with upward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.5% to 2,757.75 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 1.16% to 1,121.48 points. The yuan declined slightly over the day to 11.15 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index has showed growth today, approaching resistance near 2,750 points. The drivers of such dynamics are the assumptions in foreign mass media about the possible visit of Ukrainian negotiators to Moscow and data of the Central Bank regarding the decline of price expectations of companies in February after their splash at the year-start due to the value-added tax increase," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Novatek stocks acted as growth leaders in the stock market (+3.6%) after the release of financial results of the corporation that were rather good for the difficult year of 2025, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Mosenergo stocks fell the most (-1.7%), apparently amid warmer weather in Moscow, she added.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.