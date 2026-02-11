Restoring Darnitsa power plant in Kiev to require three years, according to expert

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Restoring the Darnitsa thermoelectric power plant in Kiev, which suffered significant damage, is projected to take between two and a half to three years and will require multimillion investment, according to Vladimir Omelchenko, Director of Energy Programs at the Razumkov Center.

"I don't believe anything drastic can be accomplished within six months," Omelchenko stated on Novosti.Live. "Restoring the plant will demand at least €600 - 700 million and a timeline of two and a half to three years, possibly longer."

Contrasting this assessment, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko previously indicated that the plant's restoration could be completed within two months.

Amid extensive damage to Ukraine's generation and distribution infrastructure, widespread power outages have become routine. Residents are experiencing blackouts lasting between 8 and 16 hours daily. Vitali Zaichenko, head of the national energy company Ukrenergo, warned that these outage schedules could continue throughout the winter season.