MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s government has been taken over by immigrants, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"UK Phase One colonisation is complete – immigrants are fully in control of UK leadership, state and media," he wrote on X, commenting on a post by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In the post, Starmer urged British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to apologize for claiming that immigrants have colonized the UK. The prime minister’s official spokesman added that the 73-year-old owner of the INEOS international chemicals group and co-owner of Manchester United Football Club should apologise "immediately." He said such remarks "play into the hands of those who want to divide" the United Kingdom.

On February 11, the billionaire told Sky News that immigrants have colonized the UK, draining public resources through welfare benefits. He added that the economy could not withstand such strain and suggested that Starmer was "too nice" to take tough decisions.

Earlier, Dmitriev said Starmer should resign so that "warmongerers" in Britain and the European Union would acknowledge their mistakes and move toward peace. In January, he also shared on X the results of a poll asking whether Starmer should step down. According to the poll, 96% of respondents said the prime minister should leave office.