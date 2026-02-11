Moscow court arrests accomplice in assassination attempt against General Alekseyev

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. A court in Moscow has remanded in custody Pavel Vasin, an accomplice in the assassination attempt against Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev. He is the son of previously arrested Viktor Vasin, who helped his accomplices spy on Russian military personnel, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The motion of the pretrial investigation authorities is granted. The accused, P. Vasin, is remanded in custody until April 6, 2026," the judge announced.

The day prior, the FSB apprehended a third accomplice in the attempted assassination of Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. According to the FSB, Pavel Vasin supplied vehicles to Ukrainian Security Service agent Lyubomir Korba - who had been previously detained - and to his own father, Viktor. These vehicles were used for surveillance and retrieving weapons from a cache. Vasin also purchased technical monitoring equipment, including a dashcam and a tracker, which were employed to monitor and map the routes of the targets.

Furthermore, he assisted in gathering intelligence on the residential addresses and vehicles of SBU targets through Internet applications and search engines. Pavel Vasin has confessed to his involvement and has provided information on the surveillance of two other Russian Defense Ministry officers.