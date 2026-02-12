Russia’s naval Pantsir-ME missile system effective against unmanned boats — Rostec

RIYADH, February 12. /TASS/. The naval Pantsir-ME air defense missile/gun system is capable of successfully destroying unmanned boats, a spokesperson for the High-Precision Systems holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"The naval Pantsir-ME system has demonstrated effectiveness against unmanned surface vessels," the company representative said.

Rostec previously told TASS that the Pantsir-ME is the world’s only system with a turret combining both powerful artillery and multi-mode missile armament. Thanks to an integrated radar-optical control system consisting of three radars (the optical, long-range detection, and target tracking), the system actually has no blind zones and always sees targets in detail.

The corporation said that the Pantsir has a fully automatic operating mode and can be adjusted by the operator. Furthermore, Rostec emphasized that various-class warships can carry Pantsir-ME.