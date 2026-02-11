Death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar rises to 31 — authorities

HARARE, February 11. /TASS/. At least 31 people have died and another 36 have been injured as a result of Cyclone Gezani passing over Madagascar, the portal Orange reported, citing official data.

The total number of affected individuals in 16 districts along Madagascar's eastern coast, including Atsinanana, Analamanga, Analanjirofo, and Alaotra-Mangoro, has exceeded 250,000. Seven thousand people were forced to leave their homes. Over 17,000 residential buildings have been destroyed, another 36,000 have been damaged, and nearly 11,000 have been flooded.

Earlier, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management reported that the death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has risen to 20, with 33 others sustaining injuries of varying severity. Packing winds of up to 250 km/h at its epicenter, the cyclone destroyed over 80% of Toamasina, the country’s principal port and second-largest city, on the eastern coast.

The cyclone has since moved into the Mozambique Channel, located between the Southeast African countries of Madagascar and Mozambique. Damage and casualty assessments continue.