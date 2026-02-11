Belarusian troops live-fire Grad rocket launchers in national combat readiness check

MINSK, February 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces held live-fire drills with Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in a sweeping combat readiness inspection, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"A comprehensive combat readiness check is underway in the Armed Forces and within this inspection qualification live-fire drills with BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems are underway at one of the country's practice ranges," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

On January 26, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced a combat readiness check of the republic’s military units and formations.