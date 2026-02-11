One killed in college shooting in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, February 11. /TASS/. One person has been killed in a shooting incident at a college in Russia’s southern city of Anapa, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

"As for the situation in Anapa, I keep receiving reports on the incident. As of now, one person was killed; it’s the security guard that was attacked first but reacted quickly and called the police. He did not allow the attacker to get further inside the building. I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends," the governor wrote on Telegram.

The regional branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry reported earlier that a student had opened fire in the lobby of an educational facility. A security guard was killed and two more people sustained moderate injuries. The number of those injured is being clarified. The shooter was detained. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the incident.