MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. France has actually ceded its strategic sovereignty to Washington, calling in question the independent status of its nuclear arsenal, French military expert Xavier Moreau told TASS.

"Since Francois Hollande’s presidency and the start of the Ukrainian crisis, Paris has ceded its strategic sovereignty to Washington. This subordination, continued and reinforced by Emmanuel Macron, confirms that France is no longer an independent player in the area of nuclear deterrence," he said.

According to Moreau, historically, the French doctrine of deterrence, outlined by General de Gaulle, was omnidirectional. However, the current political situation has led to the French arsenal now being viewed as part of NATO's overall capabilities, which must be taken into account in negotiations between Russia and the US.

"This actually indicates that France’ status has degraded and the best way to confirm France’s strategic independence would be to withdraw from NATO," he stressed.