Shooting at vocational school in Krasnodar Region: what we know

KRASNODAR, February 11. /TASS/. A student opened fire in the lobby of a vocational school in Anapa, Russia's Krasnodar Region. According to the latest reports, one person was killed. TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.
Circumstances
- According to preliminary information, a student at a trade school in Anapa opened fire with an unidentified weapon in the institution's lobby, the Russian Interior Ministry's Krasnodar Region Directorate reported.
Victims
- One person was killed, the region's governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said.
- According to him, the victim was a security guard who provided first resistance to the attack. He reacted quickly and called the police.
- Kondratyev also said that two people sustained moderate injuries.
- The governor added that the number of victims is being clarified.
Investigation and response
- The student who carried out the shooting was detained.
- The Krasnodar Region prosecutor's office launched an investigation.
- A criminal case has been opened, the Russian Investigative Committee's press service reported.
- A private security team arrived promptly after the panic button was pressed, the press service of the National Guard's Southern District command told TASS.
- Russian National Guard officers detained the suspect and handed him over to the police, the press service added.
- Kondratyev offered his condolences to the victim's family and friends.