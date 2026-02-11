Shooting at vocational school in Krasnodar Region: what we know

KRASNODAR, February 11. /TASS/. A student opened fire in the lobby of a vocational school in Anapa, Russia's Krasnodar Region. According to the latest reports, one person was killed. TASS has compiled the key details known about the incident.

Circumstances

- According to preliminary information, a student at a trade school in Anapa opened fire with an unidentified weapon in the institution's lobby, the Russian Interior Ministry's Krasnodar Region Directorate reported.

Victims

- One person was killed, the region's governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, said.

- According to him, the victim was a security guard who provided first resistance to the attack. He reacted quickly and called the police.

- Kondratyev also said that two people sustained moderate injuries.

- The governor added that the number of victims is being clarified.

Investigation and response

- The student who carried out the shooting was detained.

- The Krasnodar Region prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

- A criminal case has been opened, the Russian Investigative Committee's press service reported.

- A private security team arrived promptly after the panic button was pressed, the press service of the National Guard's Southern District command told TASS.

- Russian National Guard officers detained the suspect and handed him over to the police, the press service added.

- Kondratyev offered his condolences to the victim's family and friends.