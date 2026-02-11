Snap check of Belarusian Armed Forces proceeds intensively — Security Council secretary

MINSK, February 11. /TASS/. The large-scale snap inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces, initiated in mid-January, is progressing with remarkable intensity, according to Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich.

"Today, military units that were brought to various levels of combat readiness yesterday are undergoing thorough evaluations. Yesterday was particularly demanding, marked by the distribution of orders to numerous brigades across different regions of our country and the review of tasks assigned by the president for the units being inspected," Volfovich told the media, as quoted by BelTA news agency.

Following these assessments, inspections of units with shorter readiness periods were conducted. "These units receive missions and begin executing their tasks within hours, occupying designated positions. They also carried out marches of varying lengths - from 100 km to over 350 km - practically throughout the night, arriving at their designated areas in an organized manner," Volfovich explained.

Today’s inspections focus on units with slightly longer readiness deadlines. "For example, the 120th Separate Guards Mechanized Brigade is conducting a tank battalion readiness review. Throughout the day, units that have marched and occupied staging areas for combat missions are addressing issues related to guard duty, personnel deployment, and the preparation of equipment and weapons for future operations. The day remains equally intense," he added.

Volfovich expressed confidence in the personnel, noting, "I have spoken with the servicemen, and I see a genuine desire among them to demonstrate excellent results and uphold their honor. This is encouraging and sets a positive tone. We can rely on our service members. The people of Belarus can be assured that our armed forces are fully capable of fulfilling their assigned tasks."

He also highlighted the high level of oversight from Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. "Yesterday evening, a report was submitted to the president detailing how the first day of the main phase of the inspection went - what issues were reviewed, what worked well, and what didn’t. Almost daily, the head of state receives updates on the progress of the inspection activities and the implementation of the surprise inspection plan, which he personally approved," Volfovich stated.

Snap checks

On January 16, a large-scale surprise inspection was launched on Lukashenko’s orders. On January 26, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the Armed Forces had also begun verifying the combat readiness of military units. The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are conducting their own inspections, which are separate and unrelated to the ongoing president-initiated activities.