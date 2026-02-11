NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury sanctions on Russian oil will be lifted if the Ukrainian crisis is resolved peacefully, which will contribute to a reduction in global energy prices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"And then with the peace deals, I think we could see substantial decreases in the oil price with Venezuela, Iran, and if Russia, Ukraine get settlement, that's a lot more oil that gets unsanctioned by Treasury, that can go into the market. And nothing helps consumers more than lower energy prices," he told Fox News.

On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Following the talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to exchange 314 prisoners of war. According to him, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine intend to continue consultations on conflict resolution in the coming weeks.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24, also in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.