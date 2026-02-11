MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Western countries have so far been unable to shed their colonial and slave-holding superiority complex, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

He pointed out that a moratorium regarding the limits defined by the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) would persist as long as the US did not exceed them.

The top diplomat stated that Russia had learned a lesson from communicating with the West on the UN platform and no longer believed in the West’s basic decency. According to Lavrov, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ denial of the right to self-determination for Donbass, Novorossiya and Crimea brought the ultimate disgrace upon the global body.

TASS has gathered the key statements the Russian foreign minister made.

Ukraine settlement

Moscow will continue to defend the truth and the right of Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya to "decide their future in unity with Russia."

The understandings regarding a sustainable solution to the Ukraine issue that were reached at the Alaska meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States "are still on the table."

Russia is deeply grateful to North Korea for its "allied assistance" in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants.

Russia is also grateful to the UAE for its "mediation efforts" related to Ukraine; Russian negotiators continue work to protect the country’s security and the rights of ethnic Russians, and make sure that "the threat coming from the current Kiev regime and its external sponsors is eliminated."

"No greater shame for the UN can be imagined" than Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ denial of Donbass’ right to self-determination.

New START

The moratorium concerning the limits set out in New START "remains in effect, but only as long as the US does not exceed these limits."

"The US did not give an official response" to Putin’s initiative for the parties to continue observing the quantitative limitations defined by New START.

Russia "has reasons to believe" that the US is in no rush to depart from the New START limitations.

Moscow will "actively work on a new agreement" on strategic stability if Washington’s constructive approach proves to be true.

Moscow-Washington communication

The Trump administration regards Moscow "as a potential partner and, if you will, a companion to a certain extent."

Moscow "has not seen" any practical results of dialogue on the prospects for cooperation with Washington.

Russia expects that its dialogue with the US "will lead to something big," particular in terms of economic projects.

Strategic dialogue between Moscow and Washington "is long overdue," and Russia expects the US to show readiness to launch the process: "We are always open for this kind of dialogue."

Europe’s attempts to send signals to Russia

"Europe has woken up and is now trying to send signals" to Russia.

If European leaders come to their senses, they can contact Russia; Moscow will consider their addresses, but "there will be no hints or initiatives from us."

Russia is following the signals that European countries started to send following changes in US policy.

"Europe has completely discredited itself in our eyes."

Oil purchases and supplies

The US pursues the so-called Donroe doctrine, as evidenced by its ban for Russia, China and Iran "to take part in any activities related to oil production and sales" in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump is the only one who has so far announced India’s decision to stop buying Russian oil: "I haven’t heard such statements from anyone else."

Moscow has no reasons to believe that its agreements with India "are at risk."

International organizations

Moscow is currently "developing" a position on the Board of Peace.

NATO’s plans to use its tools of influence in the former Soviet countries cause "much concern;" similar threats are also emerging in the Asia-Pacific region.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres openly promotes the West’s policy in the organization, "exceeding his authority."

Russia "will take note" of Guterres’ bias when considering candidates for the next UN secretary general.

No additional seats can be created on the UN Security Council for the EU as "it would be too much."

Russian elections

The Russian Foreign Ministry "will do its utmost" to properly organize voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections at the country’s overseas facilities.

The ministry will provide for "honest international monitoring missions" in the elections, "particularly in Crimea, Sevastopol, the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions."

New era of international relations

Russia "seeks to defend its legitimate rights in a tough competition as a multipolar world order emerges."

International relations are going through rapid and profound changes, which could take "years if not decades." "One thing is clear: it’s not just a fleeting, passing phase but a new stage of international development, or maybe even a new era."

The key trend for the establishment of a fairer and more stable multipolar system "will be accompanied by a fight between former leaders, mostly based in the West, and the new emerging centers of development, which represent the global majority." "This fight is gaining momentum, affecting almost the entire globe."

Western countries have so far been unable to get rid of their "complex of colonial and, I dare say, slave-holding superiority."

France relies on terrorists and Ukrainian militants, seeking to overthrow the government on the African continent that it does not like: "These countries have long stopped focusing on their former metropolis, but Paris cannot change."

"Berlin is not much different from Paris," as the German authorities "are obsessed with revanchist fantasies:" "The current generation of German, French and other European politicians have clearly forgotten about Poltava, Berezina, Stalingrad, and the Kursk Bulge."

When communicating with the Americans, Russia keeps warning "against encroaching upon the parts of the world that are far from the United States and in no way affect US security."

Russian foreign policy

Unlike those who find it acceptable to "impose their will" on others based on the might is right rule, Russia "threatens no one."

"Our diplomatic efforts are intentionally aimed at promoting fair, equal and mutually beneficial partnership with everyone who is ready to cooperate with us on the same principles."

Russia will make "active and productive" preparations for Putin’s visit to China, expected to take place in the first half of the year.

No threats and blackmail "can affect" Russia’s foreign policy: "Our foreign policy course depends neither on electoral cycles nor on personal preferences, and it will remain predictable in the long term."

"Moral righteousness" is important in talks, and it’s always on Russia’s side.

Moscow will continue to urge the international community to recognize the crimes that German Nazis committed against Soviet citizens as "genocide."

Situation around Greenland

The Greenland issue "does not concern" Moscow directly. Copenhagen and Washington should "sort things out for themselves," taking the position of the island’s people into account, who "were treated by the Copenhagen authorities in quite a tough manner for years and decades."

Russia "will take appropriate countermeasures, including military ones," if Greenland is militarized.

Speaking of Greenland, the thing to note is that the West blatantly pursues double standards.

North Korea

A review of the UN Security Council's sanctions on North Korea can be initiated, but "it’s absolutely clear" that the West will never do it.

Russia "accepts the reality" that it’s impossible to talk about the denuclearization of Korea.

Pyongyang "keeps getting better" despite sanctions.

Russia "will block any further resolutions" against North Korea in the US Security Council.