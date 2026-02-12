BEIJING, February 12. /TASS/. Disagreements between the United States and European nations are expected to surface at the annual Munich Security Conference, as Europe’s doubts over Washington’s reliability as a partner keep growing, the China Daily newspaper reports.

The newspaper highlighted an expert report released ahead of the conference, noting that the United States, pivotal in shaping the international order after 1945, is now itself becoming a factor in its weakening. "To some extent, the report indicates that there is a growing realization in Europe that the US should not be regarded as a reliable partner," the China Daily editorial states.

"Europe watches helplessly as the entire order is disrupted and has to be rebuilt. It seems inevitable therefore that the tensions between the US and Europe will come to the fore at the upcoming conference which opens in Munich on Friday," the newspaper writes.

In light of these circumstances, the publication emphasizes the growing need for new global security approaches capable of restoring international coordination to address challenges including climate change, pandemics, biodiversity loss, and widening socio-economic inequality.

As one potential avenue, the article examines China’s 2022 Global Security Initiative, underscoring its commitment to common and indivisible security, respect for state sovereignty, adherence to the UN Charter, and peaceful dispute resolution through dialogue and consultation. Such approaches may help strengthen the international system’s resilience amid rising instability, according to the news outlet.