NEW DELHI, February 11. /TASS/. Russia and Bangladesh have developed a repayment plan for the state loan provided by Moscow to Dhaka for the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Khozin said in an interview with TASS.

"An active dialogue is underway between the finance ministries, including on the mechanism for repaying the funds provided to the Bangladeshi side as part of the state loan. The parties have developed specific repayment plans. We expect them to be effectively implemented," he said.

By the end of 2025, Bangladesh became Russia's largest state debtor ($7.8 billion).

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with two VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is under construction 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, according to a general contract signed on December 25, 2015. The Russian design, with VVER-1200 reactors, successfully implemented at two power units of the Novovoronezh NPP, was selected for Bangladesh's first NPP. As part of state support loans Russia has provided Bangladesh with $11.9 billion.