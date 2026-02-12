MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A new batch of Giatsint-K self-propelled howitzers has been delivered to artillery units of the Battlegroup West, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"As part of targeted deliveries of highly sought-after weapons and equipment to units of the Russian Armed Forces, the Battlegroup West artillery brigade has received a new batch of Giatsint-K self-propelled howitzers," according to the statement.

The ministry noted that Giatsint-K crews, following the acceptance of the equipment, have already begun performing combat missions in the Kharkov Region.

The Giatsint-K’s cannon unit is based on the 2A36 Giatsint-B gun, a 152mm rifled weapon. The gun is equipped with a developed slot-type muzzle brake and a semiautomatic breech mechanism.

The gun mount design allows for forward firing with a wide range of elevation angles. It is based on the BAZ-6910-027 Voshchina 8x8 wheeled chassis, featuring a cabover configuration and a large cargo platform for superstructures or payload. The chassis is also equipped with a 500 horsepower YaMZ-849 diesel engine, with all-wheel drive torque distribution. The vehicle travels at speeds of up to 80 km/h on the highway, with a cruising range of 1,000 km.

The vehicle has additional protection and camouflage - attachable screens and nets. With the frame they form a box-like structure, blurring the silhouette and making it difficult to accurately identify the vehicle.

The Giatsint-K's primary targets are fortified enemy firing positions and strongpoints.